Ukraine to present new peace plan to Trump’s team today – what it will demand

Starmer reiterates support for Ukraine as Zelensky meets European allies at Downing Street
  • Ukraine is scheduled to present a revised peace plan to the Trump administration on Tuesday.
  • President Volodymyr Zelensky is resisting US demands for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.
  • Zelensky stated he has 'no right' to surrender land under Ukrainian or international law.
  • This situation highlights a growing disagreement between Kyiv and the Trump administration over territorial concessions.
  • Trump has expressed impatience with Zelensky, claiming the Ukrainian leader is not ready for peace and has not reviewed his proposed deal.
