Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What happens next after Putin rejects Ukraine peace deal

If Europe wants war, Russia is ready, says Putin
  • A scheduled meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and a US delegation was cancelled after Vladimir Putin rejected a peace deal.
  • The peace deal was brokered by Donald Trump’s envoy, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who subsequently left Moscow for Washington.
  • The Kremlin denied an outright rejection, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating Putin accepted some proposals but significant differences persist.
  • Peskov described the exchange as a 'normal working process of finding a compromise,' following the first direct exchange of views.
  • These developments occurred ahead of a Nato summit in Brussels, where foreign ministers are discussing Ukraine’s future security, with Estonia's foreign minister suggesting troops could be sent if security guarantees include a peace force.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in