What happens next after Putin rejects Ukraine peace deal
- A scheduled meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and a US delegation was cancelled after Vladimir Putin rejected a peace deal.
- The peace deal was brokered by Donald Trump’s envoy, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who subsequently left Moscow for Washington.
- The Kremlin denied an outright rejection, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating Putin accepted some proposals but significant differences persist.
- Peskov described the exchange as a 'normal working process of finding a compromise,' following the first direct exchange of views.
- These developments occurred ahead of a Nato summit in Brussels, where foreign ministers are discussing Ukraine’s future security, with Estonia's foreign minister suggesting troops could be sent if security guarantees include a peace force.