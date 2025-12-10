US denies pressuring Ukraine into swift Russia peace deal
- The US has denied pressuring Ukraine to agree a swift peace deal with Russia, despite reports of President Donald Trump setting a Christmas deadline.
- US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner reportedly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Trump wanted a peace agreement by Christmas.
- Ukrainian negotiators have saidthey lack sufficient details on security guarantees from Washington and have not reached a compromise on critical territorial issues, including the Donbas.
- Unnamed US officials now insist they are not pushing Kyiv into an undesirable deal, claiming their goal is an agreement that ensures Ukraine's sovereignty and long-term defence.
- Meanwhile, Zelensky has expressed willingness to hold wartime elections within three months if the US and other allies guarantee the security of the vote, following accusations from Trump of a delay.