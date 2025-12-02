Why today’s peace talks between Trump’s envoy and Putin are so important
- Donald Trump has stated that "big progress" is being made in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, coinciding with his special envoy Steve Witkoff's arrival for talks in Moscow with Vladimir Putin.
- Diplomatic efforts involve the US and Ukraine attempting to reconcile a Washington-proposed peace plan, which was deemed pro-Russian, with a European counter-proposal that upholds Ukraine's territorial integrity and aspirations for NATO and EU membership.
- Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, has faced scrutiny after a leaked tape suggested he coached a senior aide to Vladimir Putin on negotiating in Russia's interests.
- Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's special presidential envoy and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has engaged with Trump officials despite being under US sanctions, raising concerns about potential violations.
- Other key figures involved in the complex discussions include US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who is trusted to deliver messages to leaders, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose previous talks with Russian officials led to stalled negotiations.