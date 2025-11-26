Ukraine and US ‘very close’ to agreeing peace deal
- Ukraine and the United States are reportedly nearing a peace deal to end the war with Russia, following recent diplomatic discussions in Switzerland.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Kyiv's readiness to proceed with a framework to end the conflict, supporting the "essence" of the Geneva plan while noting some sensitive issues still need resolution.
- Donald Trump stated that a deal is "very close" and has sent envoys, Steve Witkoff and Dan Driscoll, to meet Russian and Ukrainian officials to iron out remaining points of disagreement.
- The diplomatic progress follows the US reportedly agreeing to a European-backed peace document, with Ukraine's security chief confirming a common understanding on the core terms of the Geneva agreement.
- Despite the apparent advancements, any final peace agreement would still necessitate Russia's consent, with the Kremlin dismissing current developments as an "information frenzy".