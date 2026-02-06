Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky vows to bring ‘every Ukrainian prisoner of war home’

Ukrainian firefighters respond in aftermath of Russian strike on Kyiv as snow falls
  • Ukraine and Russia completed their first prisoner exchange in approximately five months, involving a total of 314 individuals.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that 157 Ukrainians were returned, comprising military personnel and civilians, many of whom had been held captive since 2022.
  • Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ukrainian forces for capturing Russian soldiers, which he stated is crucial for facilitating such prisoner swaps.
  • He emphasised the importance of these exchanges, noting that the determination of Ukrainian warriors makes them possible.
  • The President pledged his administration would continue working tirelessly to secure the release of all remaining Ukrainians from Russian captivity.
