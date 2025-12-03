Kremlin says peace in Ukraine is no closer after Russia-US talks
- Russia and the US failed to reach a compromise on a potential peace deal for the war in Ukraine following a five-hour meeting in the Kremlin.
- The talks involved Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump's top envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
- Yuri Ushakov, Mr Putin's top foreign policy aide, said that "compromises have not yet been found" and that "there is still a lot of work to be done".
- Mr Ushakov also mentioned that Mr Putin reacted negatively to some of the US proposals during the discussions.
- Despite the lack of a breakthrough, Mr Ushakov described the talks as constructive, though no meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Trump is currently scheduled.