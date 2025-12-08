Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin

Ukraine’s powerful sea weapon that is making Russia retreat

  • Ukraine's military intelligence agency plans to launch more complex sea-drone strikes against Russian forces next year.
  • Current Ukrainian sea-drone operations have successfully forced Russia to adapt its naval strategies, limiting major Black Sea engagements.
  • The commander of Group 13, known as "13th", noted that Russian naval vessels now "barely operate" and often hide, demonstrating the drones' effectiveness.
  • Group 13 utilises Magura drones, including V5 and V7 variants, which have been credited with multiple strikes on Russian ships and even downing a fighter jet.
  • Future drone evolution will focus on deeper artificial intelligence integration for improved targeting and reduced operator workload, alongside expanded co-production with NATO allies like Greece.
