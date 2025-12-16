Ukraine hits Russian submarine with underwater drones for the first time
- Ukrainian officials announced their underwater drones successfully struck and disabled a Russian Kilo-class attack submarine.
- The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed responsibility for the operation, which targeted Russia's most important remaining Black Sea base in Novorossiysk.
- An advisor to President Zelensky stated it was the first time an underwater drone had neutralised a submarine, with SBU footage showing a powerful explosion.
- The strike occurred amid U.S.-brokered peace negotiations and after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, with Ukraine aiming to demonstrate its capacity to inflict significant damage.
- A Ukrainian navy spokesperson called the attack "another turning point" in the naval battle, noting Russia has now lost one of its four submarines in Novorossiysk.