Ukraine would ‘give up land to Russia’ in Trump’s secret deal with Putin

  • A peace plan from Donald Trump's administration reportedly proposes Ukraine partially disarms and leases key territories to Russia.
  • The deal would require Kyiv to cede control of the eastern Donbas region, while legally retaining ownership, in exchange for a rental fee from Moscow.
  • Further reported demands include Ukraine giving up long-range missiles and halving its military personnel.
  • Meanwhile, Ukrainian military officials report that Russian soldiers are complicating defence efforts in Pokrovsk by disguising themselves as civilians.
  • This tactic, where combatants pose as civilians to ambush enemies, is known as perfidy and is considered a war crime.
