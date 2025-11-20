Ukraine would ‘give up land to Russia’ in Trump’s secret deal with Putin
- A peace plan from Donald Trump's administration reportedly proposes Ukraine partially disarms and leases key territories to Russia.
- The deal would require Kyiv to cede control of the eastern Donbas region, while legally retaining ownership, in exchange for a rental fee from Moscow.
- Further reported demands include Ukraine giving up long-range missiles and halving its military personnel.
- Meanwhile, Ukrainian military officials report that Russian soldiers are complicating defence efforts in Pokrovsk by disguising themselves as civilians.
- This tactic, where combatants pose as civilians to ambush enemies, is known as perfidy and is considered a war crime.