Putin aide rejects Ukraine peace plan changes without reading them

Zelensky reports ‘constructive engagement’ in Florida on peace talks
  • Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy official, Yuri Ushakov, has rejected recent amendments to a peace plan supported by US President Donald Trump, despite admitting he had not read them.
  • Mr Ushakov, who helped draft the original, widely criticised pro-Russia plan, said the proposed changes would not improve the document or the prospect of long-term peace.
  • He also expressed scepticism about the likelihood of a three-way summit involving the US, Moscow, and Kyiv.
  • His comments followed “productive and constructive” talks held in Florida by Mr Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, with Ukrainian and European negotiators.
  • Mr Witkoff said that the shared priority is to end hostilities, guarantee security, and establish conditions for Ukraine's recovery and stability.

