Independent

Independent Bulletin

Trump and Zelensky to meet at Mar-a-Lago for crunch peace talks

Zelensky arrives in Miami ahead of Trump talks
  • President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are scheduled to meet on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago to finalise a peace agreement aimed at ending the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.
  • The meeting follows intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Sloviansk, which resulted in casualties and injuries in the days leading up to the talks.
  • A draft peace proposal, reportedly “about 90 per cent ready”, includes potential security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Mr Zelensky has indicated a willingness to drop the country's bid to join Nato in exchange.
  • Russia's demands for a peace settlement include the recognition of annexed territories, Ukraine's withdrawal from certain eastern areas, and the abandonment of its Nato membership aspirations.
