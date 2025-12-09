Trump says Zelensky must accept peace deal because ‘Ukraine is losing’
- Donald Trump criticised Volodymyr Zelensky, stating the Ukrainian leader 'needs to get his act together and start accepting things'.
- Mr Trump accused Zelensky of stalling progress on a peace agreement by refusing to accept demands that favour Russia.
- He repeated his claim that Ukraine was 'losing' the war, despite evidence suggesting Russia has made only incremental gains at significant human cost.
- Trump described Zelensky as a 'great salesman', comparing him to the American businessman P.T. Barnum.
- Earlier, Mr Trump also labelled European leaders as 'weak', accusing countries like France and Germany of failing to take decisive action to end the war in Ukraine.