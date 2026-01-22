Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine, Russia and US to meet for first time in bid to finally end brutal war

Trump says he will meet Zelensky at Davos with peace deal ‘reasonably close’
  • Ukraine, Russia, and the US are scheduled to hold their first trilateral peace talks in the UAE on Friday, as announced by Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky stated the talks would be at a 'technical level' and insisted Russia must be ready for compromises.
  • Zelensky expressed significant frustration with international allies, criticising Europe for discussing the future but failing to take action.
  • His remarks contrasted with those of Donald Trump, who claimed a deal to end the conflict was 'close' ahead of the meeting with Zelensky.
  • Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to travel to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.
