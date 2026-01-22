Ukraine, Russia and US to meet for first time in bid to finally end brutal war
- Ukraine, Russia, and the US are scheduled to hold their first trilateral peace talks in the UAE on Friday, as announced by Volodymyr Zelensky.
- Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky stated the talks would be at a 'technical level' and insisted Russia must be ready for compromises.
- Zelensky expressed significant frustration with international allies, criticising Europe for discussing the future but failing to take action.
- His remarks contrasted with those of Donald Trump, who claimed a deal to end the conflict was 'close' ahead of the meeting with Zelensky.
- Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to travel to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.