Moscow airports halt flights amid drone attack fears
- Four airports in Moscow are reportedly restricting flights amid security fears following a drone attack on the Russian capital.
- At least seven drones were downed en route to Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
- Russia launched overnight drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure in the southern Odesa region, causing significant fires.
- One person was killed and at least eight rescued from rubble in Kyiv after Russian missile and drone attacks, which also damaged buildings and caused fires in five districts.
- Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia's overnight barrage included 297 drones and 50 missiles, with 274 drones and 33 missiles shot down or neutralised.
