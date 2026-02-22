Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moscow airports halt flights amid drone attack fears

Boris Johnson's comments on Ukraine troops 'reckless and irresponsible,' says Geordie Greig
  • Four airports in Moscow are reportedly restricting flights amid security fears following a drone attack on the Russian capital.
  • At least seven drones were downed en route to Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
  • Russia launched overnight drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure in the southern Odesa region, causing significant fires.
  • One person was killed and at least eight rescued from rubble in Kyiv after Russian missile and drone attacks, which also damaged buildings and caused fires in five districts.
  • Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia's overnight barrage included 297 drones and 50 missiles, with 274 drones and 33 missiles shot down or neutralised.

