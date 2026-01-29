Russian forces suffer ‘heaviest battlefield losses seen since WWII’
- Russian forces have sustained 1.2 million casualties, including as many as 325,000 deaths, in Ukraine, marking the heaviest losses for any major power since the Second World War, according to a study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
- The Kremlin dismissed the casualty figures as unreliable, asserting that only data from the Russian defence ministry should be trusted.
- Elsewhere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of an ”act of terrorism” after a drone strike on a civilian train killed at least five people and warned that Russia is preparing a ”new massive strike”, which he believes discredits diplomatic peace talks.
- Three people were killed in overnight Russian drone attacks in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, according to the area’s governor, with drones striking the city of Vilnyansk.
- Trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the US are scheduled to continue in Abu Dhabi, following earlier talks that concluded without a deal but with both sides expressing openness to further dialogue.
