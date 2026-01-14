Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Oil tankers struck after Russia steps up bombardment

Four killed in Kharkiv as massive Russian air assault cripples Ukraine’s energy grid
  • Three oil tankers have been struck in an attack by drones while unloading crude oil at a terminal on Russia's coast, according to sources.
  • The strikes come after at least four people were killed in Russia's most intense aerial bombardment of Ukraine so far this year, with major strikes targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv overnight.
  • Meanwhile, the UK is assessing plans to use oil seized from Russia’s shadow fleet vessels to fund Ukraine’s war effort, a government source has told The Times.
  • Estonia has said it will ban 261 Russian combatants who fought in the war against Ukraine from entering the country.
  • Ukrainian lawmakers have voted against naming outgoing defence minister Denys Shmyhal as energy minister after president Volodymyr Zelensky proposed him for the top job.

