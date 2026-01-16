Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine war today: UK steps up aid after Russia targets energy grid

Zelensky rebuts Trump: 'Ukraine will never be a stumbling block to peace'
  • Britain has announced an urgent £20 million in emergency energy support for Ukraine, earmarked to repair and protect the power grid after devastating Russian strikes.
  • The UK is also expanding its British-Ukrainian school-twinning scheme under the "100 Year Partnership", committing to add 300 more schools over the next three years.
  • International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva has met with top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and inspected energy infrastructure damaged in the strikes.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to US President Donald Trump's claim that he is preventing an end to the war, saying Kyiv will "never be an obstacle to peace".
  • At least 27 Russian soldiers were killed for each Ukrainian soldier lost in the battle to regain the key city of Kupiansk, a recent intelligence assessment provided to the British military shows.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in