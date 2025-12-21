Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US-Russia peace talks ‘proceeding constructively’

Related video: Ukrainian drones blow up Russian oil tanker in Mediterranean earlier in the week
  • Peace talks between Russia and the US in Miami are “proceeding constructively” and are set to continue on Sunday, according to Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.
  • US negotiators met with Russian officials in Florida as Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky called for broader consultations with Kyiv’s European partners.
  • Europe has played an important role in backing Ukraine’s plea for clear security guarantees through the negotiation process.
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky urged the American president to play an active role in ending the war, emphasising the US's significant potential for establishing peace.
  • Ukraine also claimed to have struck a Russian warship and drilling facilities in the Caspian Sea, following an earlier reported attack on a Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tanker in the Mediterranean.

