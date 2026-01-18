More than 200,000 households left without power in Ukraine
- Hundreds of thousands of households in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, particularly the Zaporizhzhia region, have been left without power.
- The Moscow-installed governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, reported that more than 200,000 households across nearly 400 settlements lost electricity on Sunday.
- Balitsky attributed the widespread power cuts to damage caused by alleged Ukrainian drone strikes, though Kyiv has not issued a comment.
- This incident follows a pattern of Russia targeting Ukraine's power grid and energy infrastructure, which Kyiv has described as ”weaponising winter”.
- Separately, Russia also targeted energy infrastructure in the Odesa region, causing a fire, and injuring at least six people in the Dnipropetrovsk region.