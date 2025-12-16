Russia-Ukraine peace deal ‘closer than ever’ – but one issue remains
- President Donald Trump says that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is “closer now than we have been ever”, following discussions with President Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelensky, European leaders and US officials.
- However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky affirmed that Ukraine will not cede territory in Donetsk and Luhansk, despite acknowledging the US administration's push for a compromise.
- European leaders said the US had shown support for the creation of a Europe-led “multinational force” inside Ukraine as part of “robust security guarantees”.
- Ukraine and European leaders are set to establish an International Claims Commission to compensate Kyiv for war damages, with over 80,000 claims already registered.
- Separately, Turkey shot down an uncontrolled drone over the Black Sea, and Russia's air defence destroyed a drone near Moscow, indicating continued regional tensions.