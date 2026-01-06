Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK and France commit to deploying troops in Ukraine

Starmer: UK and France commit to sending forces to Ukraine in event of peace deal
  • The UK and France have signed a declaration of intent to “create military hubs in Ukraine” in the event of a ceasefire in the war with Russia, as announced by Sir Keir Starmer.
  • The agreement emerged from talks involving the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, aiming to provide strong security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner participated, with Kushner confirming the US president's strong backing for the security guarantees.
  • Nations in the coalition have pledged air, land, and sea support, along with equipment and training, to deter any future Russian aggression.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the declaration as concrete evidence of Europe's commitment to peace, while Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged that significant challenges remain.
