UK and France commit to deploying troops in Ukraine
- The UK and France have signed a declaration of intent to “create military hubs in Ukraine” in the event of a ceasefire in the war with Russia, as announced by Sir Keir Starmer.
- The agreement emerged from talks involving the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, aiming to provide strong security guarantees for Ukraine.
- US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner participated, with Kushner confirming the US president's strong backing for the security guarantees.
- Nations in the coalition have pledged air, land, and sea support, along with equipment and training, to deter any future Russian aggression.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the declaration as concrete evidence of Europe's commitment to peace, while Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged that significant challenges remain.