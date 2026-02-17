Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine makes major battlefield advance after Russia loses Starlink access

Ukraine neutralises North Korean 'Koksan' artillery after detecting heat signature
  • Ukrainian soldiers have made significant battlefield gains on the eastern frontlines, recapturing 78 square miles from Russian troops between Wednesday and Sunday.
  • These advances are linked to Russian forces losing access to the Starlink satellite internet service.
  • The Institute for the Study of War reported that the territory retaken by Ukraine equals all Russian gains made throughout December.
  • This represents the most land regained by Kyiv's forces in such a short period since the June 2023 counteroffensive, reversing weeks of Russian advances east of Zaporizhzhia.
  • The gains come ahead of US-mediated peace talks in Geneva, where discussions are expected to focus on land, with Russia demanding Ukraine cede the remaining 20% of eastern Donetsk.
