European leaders scramble to respond to US plan for Ukraine ’favouring Russia’
- European leaders were set to meet in South Africa to discuss alternatives to a US plan for ending the war in Ukraine, which is seen as favouring Moscow.
- The US proposal reportedly includes Ukraine ceding territory, reducing its military, and blocking its path to NATO membership, causing alarm in Kyiv and European capitals.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concern that his country might face a difficult choice between its sovereign rights and preserving American support.
- EU officials, including Ursula von der Leyen, emphasised the principle of 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine' in any peace negotiations.
- Separately, a Ukrainian drone strike on a fuel refinery in Russia's Samara region killed two people and injured two, while Russian air defences claimed to have shot down 69 drones overnight.