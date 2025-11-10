Ukraine targets US-made systems amid barrage from Russia
- President Zelensky wishes to order 25 Patriot air defence systems from the United States and suggested European nations donate their existing systems to Ukraine.
- Russia continues to bombard Ukraine with missiles and drones, specifically targeting energy infrastructure to cause widespread blackouts ahead of winter.
- Russian attacks on the power grid have become more effective, overwhelming Ukraine's stretched air defences by targeting local substations rather than the central grid.
- While NATO coordinates large weapons packages, the Trump administration is not providing arms to Ukraine, unlike the previous Biden administration.
- A battle for control is ongoing in Pokrovsk, eastern Donetsk, where Russia has amassed 170,000 troops, with expectations of intensified attacks.