Ukraine and US meet for crunch peace talks

Trump officials to sit down with Ukrainian negotiators in Florida
  • Officials from the United States, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, are engaged in peace negotiations with a Ukrainian delegation.
  • The discussions aim to refine a 28-point peace plan proposed by Trump, with Ukraine's lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, emphasising safeguarding Ukrainian interests and securing long-term security guarantees.
  • Speaking from Hallandale Beach, Florida, Mr Rubio expressed optimism for “more progress” from the talks, which he stated are about creating a pathway for a sovereign, independent, and prosperous Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss the conditions for a “just and durable peace”, following previous talks in Geneva.
  • These peace talks coincide with a Ukrainian drone strike on Russian 'shadow fleet' tankers in the Black Sea, which used domestically produced Sea Baby drones.
