Ukraine and US meet for crunch peace talks
- Officials from the United States, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, are engaged in peace negotiations with a Ukrainian delegation.
- The discussions aim to refine a 28-point peace plan proposed by Trump, with Ukraine's lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, emphasising safeguarding Ukrainian interests and securing long-term security guarantees.
- Speaking from Hallandale Beach, Florida, Mr Rubio expressed optimism for “more progress” from the talks, which he stated are about creating a pathway for a sovereign, independent, and prosperous Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss the conditions for a “just and durable peace”, following previous talks in Geneva.
- These peace talks coincide with a Ukrainian drone strike on Russian 'shadow fleet' tankers in the Black Sea, which used domestically produced Sea Baby drones.