Ukraine war today: Dnipro apartment blocks hit by Russian missile strike
- An apartment block has been hit in a Russian strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, mayor Borys Filatov said, adding: “They have hit a residential building. All the details will come later.”
- US envoy for Ukraine Steve Witkoff was due in Moscow later on Thursday with fellow US envoy Jared Kushner - Donald Trump's son-in-law - for talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the possible plan to end Europe's deadliest war since World War Two.
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday welcomed the French navy intercepting a sanctioned Russian tanker in the Mediterranean, saying such action was "exactly the kind of resolve needed" to stop Russian oil revenues from financing war in Ukraine.
- Zelensky said he discussed security guarantees and a plan for post-war recovery during his meeting with President Donald Trump in Davos The two talked about the sequence of how to bring ongoing talks on ending the war to "real negotiations".
- Around 3,000 apartment buildings were still without heating in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv following a Russian air attack this week, mayor Vitali Klitschko said this morning.