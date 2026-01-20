Ukraine war latest: Russia launches huge overnight attack
- Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with more than 300 drones and a "significant" number of ballistic and cruise missiles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.
- Zelenskiy said that Ukraine had received a resupply of air defence missiles just a day earlier, which he said had helped shore up its defences, but he added there was an urgent need for further supplies.
- A critical infrastructure facility in central Ukraine's Vinnytsia region was hit in a Russian overnight attack, Governor Natalia Zabolotna said on Tuesday. Zabolotna did not specify what type of facility was struck, adding on the Telegram messaging app that no one was hurt. Vinnytsia is the headquarter of Ukraine's air force.
- Some 5,635 high-rise apartment buildings in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv were left without heating as a result of a Russian attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Tuesday. Nearly 80% of the buildings were those where heat supply was being restored from a previous January 9 attack, he added on the Telegram messaging app.
- Ukraine's armed forces are introducing a new facet of air defence to transform their system, made up of small groups deploying interceptor drones, as the country braces for new mass Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.