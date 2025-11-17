Russia launches another attack on Odesa as port hit by strikes
- A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Odesa region on Monday caused fires at port and energy infrastructure facilities.
- The assault damaged port equipment and several civilian vessels, leading to power outages at one port.
- Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba confirmed the damage to port facilities and vessels. The attack initially cut power to 36,500 households, with 32,500 still affected by Monday morning.
- Private energy firm DTEK reported significant damage to its facilities in the region following the overnight strike.
- Meanwhile, Russian air defence forces destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian regions overnight on Monday, the defence ministry said.