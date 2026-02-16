Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Hundreds of drones attack Russian energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s ex-energy minister arrested while attempting to leave country
  • Ukraine launched a significant overnight drone attack on Russia, with 345 drones reportedly downed, causing damage to energy infrastructure in the Bryansk region.
  • New US-brokered peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine are scheduled for Geneva this week, with discussions expected to cover key issues including territory.
  • The Kremlin has rejected accusations from five European nations that Russia poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny with epibatidine, a toxin found in poison dart frogs, following his death in February 2024.
  • Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper indicated that new sanctions against Russia could follow, citing evidence linking the Kremlin to Navalny's death.
  • Hungary and Slovakia have requested Croatia's assistance in delivering Russian oil via the Adria pipeline, after a disruption to flows through Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline led to accusations between Kyiv and Budapest.
