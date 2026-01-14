Ukraine war today: Two million citizens wanted for evading army call-up
- Around two million Ukrainians are wanted for evading mobilisation while 200,000 soldiers are AWOL (absent without official leave), Ukraine’s new defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov revealed on Wednesday.
- The European Union will dedicate most of a massive new loan program to Ukraine’s military needs over the next two years while also injecting billions into its war-ravaged economy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.
- Poland’s president Karol Nawrocki said Donald Trump is the only world leader capable of stopping Vladimir Putin, telling BBC Radio 4, that the Russian president could not be trusted.
- Ukrainian drones were used to attack a Russian oil tanker in the Black Sea, according to the Russia’s ministry of defence.
- Russia will not agree to a ceasefire before a peace deal, the country’s veteran foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said, adding that it would be helpful if the US updated Moscow on the latest developments in peace proposals for Ukraine.