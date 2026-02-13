Ukraine war today: Date set for next trilateral peace talks
- The Kremlin said on Friday that the next round of peace talks on Ukraine will take place next week, but did not confirm the location. Three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters that U.S. officials have proposed a trilateral meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Miami.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared a 'new era of geopolitics' at the Munich Security Conference, where world leaders are gathering to discuss global security challenges.
- Ukraine is slated to receive $38 billion (£27.9bn) in military aid from allies in 2026, including significant contributions from the UK and Germany for drones, air defence systems, and Patriot missiles.
- The Munich Security Report 2026, titled 'Under Destruction,' criticised policies associated with Donald Trump, warning that global security structures are at risk from 'wrecking-ball politics.'
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte indicated the alliance would become more European-led, with European allies increasing military spending, while former US diplomats and military chiefs defended NATO's importance against criticisms from Donald Trump.
