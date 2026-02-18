Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Peace talks latest after ‘tense’ meeting in Geneva

Third round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks concludes in Geneva
  • Peace talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in Geneva concluded after two days, described as "difficult" and "tense," with both sides agreeing to continue discussions despite no breakthrough on territorial issues.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that Trump's public demands for Kyiv to make concessions were "tactics" rather than a firm decision, calling it "not fair."
  • Discussions focused on humanitarian issues and prisoner exchanges, but the thorny issue of territory, particularly the Donbas region, remained a significant sticking point in negotiations.
  • The talks took place amidst ongoing hostilities, with Russia launching drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and Ukraine reporting strikes on Russian oil refineries.
  • Separately, Russia has called on Europe to prove that Alexei Navalny was poisoned with epibatidine, a toxin from dart frogs and not naturally found in Russia.
