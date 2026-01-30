Ukraine war today: Russian advance ‘slowest pace in more than 100 years of warfare’
- New analysis appears to show that the Russian army’s advance into Ukraine is the slowest pace seen in more than 100 years of warfare, according to findings from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia has halted the process of prisoners of war (POW) exchanges, according to Ukrinform.
- Russia’s foreign ministry has said it will use “all available means” to defend its vessels sailing under Russian flags after a suspected shadow fleet tanker was intercepted by French naval forces earlier this week.
- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that there were no Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector overnight, amid reports that the countries had agreed to stop the attacks.
- The number of soldiers killed, injured or missing on both sides of Russia's war on Ukraine could hit two million by the spring, a report has warned - with Russia suffering the largest number of troop deaths recorded for any major power in any conflict since the Second World War.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks