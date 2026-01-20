Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Secret service captures Russian soldier accused of killing prisoners of war

Russia preparing new 'massive strikes' on Ukraine, Zelensky warns
  • Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has captured a Russian soldier accused of allegedly shooting and killing nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk oblast in October 2024, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
  • Russia is watching with glee as US president Donald Trump's threats to take control of Greenland widen a split with his European allies – the Kremlin said Trump would "go down in history" if he took control of Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky will reportedly not go to Davos following a large-scale strike on Kyiv, as he insists the US can do more to stop Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian president has prioritised staying in the capital over the World Economic Forum.
  • Russia is preparing for more strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities, including those that ensure smooth operations of nuclear power plants, Ukrainian energy minister Denys Shmyhal said.
  • Donald Trump has said his European counterparts should focus their attentions on the war in Ukraine rather than his attempts to seize control of Greenland from Denmark.

