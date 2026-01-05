Zelensky makes top-level reshuffle ahead of crucial Paris talks
- President Zelensky has initiated a significant top-level reshuffle, replacing the head of Ukraine's security service (SBU) and appointing a new chief of staff.
- This administrative revamp precedes a crucial trip to Paris, where Zelensky aims to finalise security agreements with a "Coalition of the Willing" to prevent future Russian invasions.
- The Paris talks, involving around 30 nations, will address key issues such as potential troop deployment and the remit of any ceasefire oversight force.
- The reshuffle and diplomatic efforts come as the war with Russia nears its fourth anniversary, with ongoing intense fighting along the front line.
- Recent events include Russian drone strikes causing casualties and damaging Ukrainian infrastructure, alongside Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian industrial facilities and airports.