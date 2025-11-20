Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What are ultra-processed foods and how to avoid when grocery shopping

Most of the big fast-food giants are failing to do the right thing, report says
  • Cancer Research UK (CRUK) has illustrated a typical daily diet heavily reliant on Ultra-Processed Foods (UPFs).
  • Examples of UPFs include sweetened cereals, pre-packaged sandwiches, frozen pizzas, chicken nuggets, and various snacks.
  • A practical way to identify UPFs is by checking ingredient lists for substances not commonly used in home cooking, such as high-fructose corn syrup or specific additives.
  • These foods are intentionally designed to be highly profitable, convenient, and hyper-palatable, contributing to their widespread consumption.
  • The extensive consumption of UPFs is associated with various adverse health outcomes, displacing other healthier food groups.
