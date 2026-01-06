Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Record-breaking wildfires cause ‘unexploded ordnance’ risk on North York Moors

Major wildfire spreads across North Yorkshire Moors
  • A record-breaking wildfire on Langdale Moor in the North York Moors exposed historic military debris, including Second World War-era bombs and shells.
  • The intense heat from the blaze, which burned for over a month from August, caused more than 18 explosive devices to detonate.
  • The fire, the largest ever recorded in the park, hampered firefighting efforts due to the risk of explosions and led to a major incident declaration.
  • Although public footpaths reopened in December, walkers are advised to remain vigilant, keep to designated paths, and avoid touching any metal objects.
  • Officials warn that unexploded ordnance (UXO) may still be present, and the public's cooperation is requested to protect the fragile, recovering landscape.
