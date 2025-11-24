One of UK’s biggest metal recycling firms files for compulsory liquidation
- Unimetals Recycling, one of the UK's largest metals recycling firms, has filed for compulsory liquidation, placing around 650 jobs at risk.
- The company, which operates across 28 sites nationwide and is headquartered in Stratford-upon-Avon, is expected to begin winding down operations imminently.
- This move follows unsuccessful efforts to secure new financing or find a buyer for the struggling business.
- Advisers had managed discussions with potential purchasers, but despite substantial interest, no deal could be finalised.
- The government is closely monitoring the situation due to the company's significant role within Britain's vital steel supply chain.