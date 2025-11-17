Bomb scare on United Airlines flight as pilot forced to make emergency landing
- A United Airlines flight from Dallas to Chicago was diverted to Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Missouri, on Sunday morning.
- The diversion occurred after a passenger allegedly made a bomb threat, claiming an explosive device was in his wife's luggage.
- The passenger was arrested upon the plane's landing in St. Louis.
- All passengers were evacuated from the aircraft, and bomb and arson teams conducted a search.
- No injuries were reported, and this incident follows a similar bomb threat on another United flight on 4 November.