Bomb scare on United Airlines flight as pilot forced to make emergency landing

The United Airlines flight had to divert (file image)
The United Airlines flight had to divert (file image) (The Associated Press)
  • A United Airlines flight from Dallas to Chicago was diverted to Lambert St. Louis International Airport, Missouri, on Sunday morning.
  • The diversion occurred after a passenger allegedly made a bomb threat, claiming an explosive device was in his wife's luggage.
  • The passenger was arrested upon the plane's landing in St. Louis.
  • All passengers were evacuated from the aircraft, and bomb and arson teams conducted a search.
  • No injuries were reported, and this incident follows a similar bomb threat on another United flight on 4 November.
