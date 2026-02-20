Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

United Airlines confirms major change to loyalty program

Travelers with flights on United Airlines will soon earn fewer miles per flight if they don’t have a United credit card
Travelers with flights on United Airlines will soon earn fewer miles per flight if they don't have a United credit card
  • United Airlines is revamping its MileagePlus frequent-flyer programme, effective from 2 April, to favour customers with its co-branded credit or debit cards.
  • Non-cardholders will see a reduction in miles earned per flight, dropping from five to three miles per dollar spent on a ticket.
  • While United cardholders will earn six miles per dollar spent, with potential for even more if they use their card for the purchase.
  • Under the new system, general members without a United credit card will no longer earn any miles on basic economy tickets.
  • The airline aims to incentivise more customers to sign up for its credit cards and reward its most loyal customers, according to Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella.
