Wheel flies off United Airlines plane as it makes hard landing at Orlando airport

The plane had taken off from Chicago O’Hare airport
The plane had taken off from Chicago O’Hare airport (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A front wheel detached from a United Airlines flight during a hard landing at Orlando's main airport on Sunday, 18 January.
  • The incident involved United flight 2323, which had travelled from Chicago O’Hare, with a viral video showing the wheel breaking off on impact.
  • United Airlines attributed the detachment to a 'mechanical issue upon landing', while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated the aircraft became disabled after a hard landing.
  • No injuries were reported among passengers, who were bussed to the terminal, and a brief ground stop was issued at the airport.
  • The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred weeks after a separate event on 6 January where a Boeing 767's tyres blew out upon landing in Atlanta.
