Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major step forward in plans for UK’s first Universal theme park

Related: 'Grinchmas' returns to Universal Studios Hollywood
  • The UK's first Universal Studios theme park has been granted planning permission to commence construction in Kempston, Hardwick, Bedfordshire.
  • The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government approved the plans through a special development order, bypassing standard local planning procedures.
  • Expected to open in 2031, the park is projected to attract over eight million visitors annually and provide a £50 billion boost to the British economy.
  • Universal anticipates creating 20,000 construction jobs and 8,000 operational roles, supported by £500 million of public investment in rail and road infrastructure.
  • The attraction is likely to feature rides based on popular film franchises such as Minions, Jaws, and Jurassic Park, with structures potentially reaching 115 metres in height.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in