Mystery over hot object in space that’s confusing scientists
- Scientists have identified an unexpectedly hot cluster of gas in the early universe, observed just 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang.
- The gas within this cluster, designated SPT2349-56, is at least five times hotter than predicted for that cosmic period, initially causing researchers to doubt the findings.
- The intense heat is attributed to three supermassive black holes within the cluster, a powerful phenomenon not expected so early in the universe's development.
- This discovery challenges current understanding of how galaxy clusters, which are fundamental to the universe's structure, initially formed and evolved.
- The findings, published in Nature and based on observations from the ALMA telescope, suggest a more explosive birth for galaxy clusters than previously theorised.