Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Engineer creates futuristic shoe to help elderly people stay on their feet

The concept shoe insole, invented by scientist Dr Jiayang Li can be wired up to a laptop showing the gait analysis (University of Bristol/PA)
The concept shoe insole, invented by scientist Dr Jiayang Li can be wired up to a laptop showing the gait analysis (University of Bristol/PA) (University of Bristol/PA)
  • Dr. Jiayang Li, an engineer from the University of Bristol, has developed a futuristic shoe designed to help elderly people maintain their balance and prevent falls.
  • The invention was inspired by Dr. Li noticing his 89-year-old mentor, Peter Langlois, was unsteady on his feet, prompting him to apply semiconductor technology to address fall risks.
  • The shoe features an insole embedded with 253 tiny sensors and an advanced microchip, which provide real-time, lab-quality data on gait and pressure points to assess balance.
  • Powered by a low-voltage battery, the device can run for approximately three months on a single charge and displays detailed walking analysis on mobile phones or tablets.
  • The technology will be showcased at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers conference, with plans for formal clinical evaluation and mass production to create a low-cost solution for fall prevention.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in