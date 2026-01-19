How a smelly lunch sparked a $200k court case

An Indian doctoral student, Aditya Prakash, received a settlement of over $200,000 from the University of Colorado Boulder after a dispute over the smell of his packed Indian lunch escalated into a civil rights lawsuit.

The incident began in September 2023 when a staff member complained about the “pungent” smell of Prakash's palak paneer, leading to a rule being cited against “strong odour” foods in the department microwave.

Prakash and his partner, Urmi Bhattacheryya, who was also a doctoral student, faced disciplinary action, including the loss of their PhD supervisors and funding, after they challenged the perceived discrimination.

The couple filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in September 2025, alleging discrimination and retaliation, which the university settled four months later while denying liability.

As part of the settlement, Prakash and Bhattacheryya received Master's degrees but were barred from future enrolment or employment at the university, effectively ending their academic careers there.