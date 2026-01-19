Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How a smelly lunch sparked a $200k court case

Video Player Placeholder
Indians In The U.S. Report Rising Anti-Indian Racism | Indians Abroad

An Indian doctoral student, Aditya Prakash, received a settlement of over $200,000 from the University of Colorado Boulder after a dispute over the smell of his packed Indian lunch escalated into a civil rights lawsuit.

The incident began in September 2023 when a staff member complained about the “pungent” smell of Prakash's palak paneer, leading to a rule being cited against “strong odour” foods in the department microwave.

Prakash and his partner, Urmi Bhattacheryya, who was also a doctoral student, faced disciplinary action, including the loss of their PhD supervisors and funding, after they challenged the perceived discrimination.

The couple filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in September 2025, alleging discrimination and retaliation, which the university settled four months later while denying liability.

As part of the settlement, Prakash and Bhattacheryya received Master's degrees but were barred from future enrolment or employment at the university, effectively ending their academic careers there.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in