All 14 victims of UPS plane crash named by authorities

  • All 14 people killed in a UPS plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 4, the deadliest in the company's history, have been named by authorities.
  • Among the victims were three flight crew members, a local business owner, and a grandfather and his three-year-old granddaughter, who were described as being “in the wrong place, at the wrong time”.
  • Initial findings from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration suggest the plane's left engine detached during takeoff, leading to the aircraft crashing into a UPS warehouse and exploding.
  • The incident caused significant damage, including explosions at a petroleum recycling facility, and led to the temporary closure of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
  • Investigators have recovered the flight recorders, extracting 63 hours of data, while the Louisville community has rallied to support the victims' families through GoFundMe campaigns and a public vigil.
