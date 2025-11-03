Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning issued to US airport travellers as government shut down continues

Senate Filibuster: the 60-Vote Rule Keeping Government Shut Down
  • Transport Secretary Sean Duffy warned that flight delays and cancellations will worsen due to ongoing staff shortages caused by the government shutdown, prioritising public safety.
  • The government shutdown is set to become the longest in history, with Donald Trump stating he will not negotiate with Democrats until the government reopens.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implemented a ground stop at Newark Liberty International Airport due to a shortage of air traffic controllers.
  • The FAA reported that nearly 13,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay, leading to significant stress, fatigue, and staff shortages, particularly in New York-area facilities.
  • The FAA reiterated its commitment to safety, stating that air traffic flow will be reduced to maintain safety during staffing shortages, which may result in further disruptions for travellers.
