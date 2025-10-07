Significant flight delays throughout US amid government shutdown
- US airports, including those in New York, Los Angeles, and Denver, experienced significant flight delays on Monday night.
- The delays were attributed to air traffic controllers calling out sick amidst the ongoing government shutdown, which has left them unpaid.
- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the severe stress on controllers, who are concerned about their financial stability and ability to pay bills.
- Duffy confirmed a slight increase in sick calls among air traffic controllers, directly linking it to the resulting flight disruptions.
- The current situation echoes a previous government shutdown from late 2018 to early 2019, which also saw an influx of sick calls and widespread flight delays.