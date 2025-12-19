Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US military launch airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria

Trump vows to retaliate after ISIS gunman kills three Americans in Syria
  • The US military has launched extensive airstrikes against Islamic State targets across central Syria.
  • These strikes are in direct retaliation for a recent attack on American personnel.
  • The incident, which occurred last weekend in Palmyra, resulted in the deaths of two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter.
  • Three additional US soldiers sustained injuries before the assailant, a suspected Islamic State member, was shot dead.
  • The military action follows a pledge by President Donald Trump to respond forcefully and is part of an ongoing US-led coalition campaign.
