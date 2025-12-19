US military launch airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria
- The US military has launched extensive airstrikes against Islamic State targets across central Syria.
- These strikes are in direct retaliation for a recent attack on American personnel.
- The incident, which occurred last weekend in Palmyra, resulted in the deaths of two US Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter.
- Three additional US soldiers sustained injuries before the assailant, a suspected Islamic State member, was shot dead.
- The military action follows a pledge by President Donald Trump to respond forcefully and is part of an ongoing US-led coalition campaign.